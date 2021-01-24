Sunday, January 24, 2021  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1442
PDM will use every option to overthrow government: Zardari

Says Pakistan could face a 'tragedy' because of govt's blunders

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Photo: File

Listen
Former president Asif Ali Zardari said Sunday the opposition parties will use every option to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. In a telephonic conversation with PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor, the former president said his party will send the federal government home with the help of Pakistan Democratic Movement. The PDM is an alliance of 11 opposition parties, which launched a protest movement against PM Khan’s government in September 2020. The opposition alliance has held several rallies in major cities of Pakistan. It accuses the country’s powerful establishment of bringing the PTI to power. The PDM earlier threatened to resign from the assemblies en masse and boycott the Senate elections and by-polls. But it backtracked on the announcement weeks later. According to a statement issued by the PPP , Zardari told Manzoor that it has become necessary to send PM Khan’s government home because Pakistan could face a ‘tragedy’ due to its blunders. The next few months are very important for the country, said the former president, adding that the opposition parties won’t let the government hide behind coronavirus crisis.
