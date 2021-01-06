Wednesday, January 6, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

PDM announces protest outside ECP’s Islamabad office on Jan 19

Fazl says he considers people loyal to PM Khan 'traitors'

Posted: Jan 6, 2021
A view of PDM jalsa in Bannu - (Picture: JUI-F)

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, has announced that opposition parties will stage a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan office in Islamabad on January 19.

A founding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member admitted that the party received funding from India, Europe and Israel, Fazl said at a rally in Bannu. The election commission has not held it accountable for it, he said.

The PDM president said they do not accept the rule of the ones who did politics by taking funds from India and Israel.

Fazl criticised the government for saying it would register treason cases against PDM leaders. Leaders of the opposition consider people loyal to Prime Minister Imran Khan “traitors”, he said at a rally in Bannu.

The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, is currently holding anti-government protests in major cities of Pakistan. The opposition alliance wants to topple PM Khan’s government, which it believes was brought to power by the establishment.

Fazl told participants at the Bannu rally that their aim was to “restore” democracy and the supremacy of the parliament in the country.

He condemned the killings of Hazara coalminers in Balochistan and blamed the incumbent government for lawlessness in Pakistan.

PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal also addressed the rally. He noted that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s government devised the national action plan and brought down the number of terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Iqbal said that Pakistan could not become a strong country as it was handed over to unelected individuals through “systematic rigging” of the 2018 elections.

