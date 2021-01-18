Monday, January 18, 2021  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

PDM announces new round of anti-government rallies across Pakistan

Opposition parties to protest outside ECP’s Islamabad office Tuesday

SAMAA
PDM announces new round of anti-government rallies across Pakistan

Photo: File

The Pakistan Democratic Movement announced on Monday its second round of rallies against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government across Pakistan. The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, will hold its first rally in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on February 5, Maulana Fazlur Rehman told reporters after a meeting of the PDM steering committee in Islamabad. The next rally will be held in Hyderabad on February 9, according to Fazl. It will be followed by a public gathering in Sialkot on February 13. Opposition parties are also going to hold a demonstration outside the Election Commission of Pakistan office in Islamabad. Fazl said opposition leaders were democratic people and their demonstration outside the ECP office would be peaceful. The foreign funding case against the PTI has been under trial for the past couple of years but the ECP has yet to announce a verdict, he said. The PDM president accused PM Khan of seeking the biggest NRO in the foreign funding case. “Foreign funding [case] is the biggest scandal in the country’s history and Imran Khan is the main accused in the case,” he said.
