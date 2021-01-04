Pakistan’s famous truck art takes to skies

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistan's famous truck art is set to take to skies as a flying academy has painted its two-seater Cessna aircraft using the technique.

The aircraft has Urdu caligraphy, animals and flowers painted on it. The famous W-11 bus is also being painted on the front of the plane.

This will create a soft image of Pakistan in the world, according to the CEO of the flying academy.

"We want to use the art we have and create an image of Pakistan that is positive," he said. "By doing so, we will convey a good message to tourists around the world to come visit Pakistan."

Truck artist Haider Ali painted the whole aircraft in a week. He says he used elements from all provinces in the art.

The flying academy is planning on painting other aircraft too.