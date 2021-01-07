Pakistanis express displeasure over PM’s meeting with Ertugrul team

Prime Minister Imran Khan met on Thursday the production team of Turkish drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul in Islamabad.

The Turkish delegation was led by producer Kemal Tekden. Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Afridi were present in the meeting too.

While the prime minister met the Ertugrul team in Islamabad, the Hazara community awaited him for the fifth consecutive day in Quetta on Thursday.

People from the Hazara ethnic minority have been staging a sit-in on a highway near Quetta against the killing of 10 Hazara coal miners in Balochistan’s Machh area.

On Wednesday, PM Khan promised to travel to Quetta but didn’t specify a date for his visit.

Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other opposition leaders visited the families of slain coal miners in Quetta on Thursday.

This has irked many Pakistanis who took to social media to decry the premier’s priorities. Below are some reactions:

جس ملک پر عمران خان جیسے بے حس اور نااہل انسان کو بطور وزیراعظم مسلط کر دیا جائے سمجھ لیں کہ اس ملک کی کئی نسلوں نے بے حسی کو پروان چڑھانے میں اپنا حصہ ڈالا تھا۔ #کچھ_تو_شرم_کھاؤ_عمران_خان #لاپتہ_وزیراعظم #HazaraLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/pJnFSKc3Yr — Mary James Gill (@maryjamesgill) January 7, 2021

Priorities*

Imran Khan was busy with production team of ertugrul drama & maryam nawaz was sharing the pain of hazara victims.

pic.twitter.com/GmxqU6u31H#لاپتہ_وزیراعظم#کچھ_تو_شرم_کھاؤ_عمران_خان — Anoosha | انوشہ (@anoosha_ashfaq) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, the prime minister is busy meeting the producer of Turkish series Ertugrul. Kashmir Committee chairman also present#لاپتہ_وزیراعظم#HazaraKoJeenayDo pic.twitter.com/EMXucfruyP — Syed Hassan Raza (@hassanraza288) January 7, 2021

The man in the PM office spares time from his allegedly very busy schedule for his favourite Turkish Drama “Ertugrul” Delegation while ignoring the #ShiaHazaraCallsPMIK for the 5th day after the brutal killings of 10 men from their community. https://t.co/gY4joysVmi — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) January 7, 2021

While bereaved families of Hazara miners killed in Machh massacre waiting for the PM to meet their demands, PM is busy meeting with his favourite drama serial team. @ImranKhanPTI , Have some sympathy man, if not empathy and leadership. This is highly insensitive. https://t.co/XFpAcNmxmw — Gulalai_Ismail (@Gulalai_Ismail) January 7, 2021

جس ملک پر عمران خان جیسے بے حس اور نااہل انسان کو بطور وزیراعظم مسلط کر دیا جائے سمجھ لیں کہ اس ملک کی کئی نسلوں نے بے حسی کو پروان چڑھانے میں اپنا حصہ ڈالا تھا۔ #کچھ_تو_شرم_کھاؤ_عمران_خان #لاپتہ_وزیراعظم #HazaraLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/pJnFSKc3Yr — Mary James Gill (@maryjamesgill) January 7, 2021

This is the second time that the PTI government has come under fire for its handling of the situation. Yesterday, PM’s aide Zulfi Bukhari visited Quetta and received much criticism after a video clip of his conversation with the Hazara protestors went viral.

1. Never send an arrogant person with no empathy to console anyone.



2. DO NOT start a negotiation with people who are grieving.



3. DO NOT look down upon anyone!



4. When consoling, be kind and listen.



5. DO NOT be like Zulfi Bukhari or Imran Khan



pic.twitter.com/t6MpRAdNTM — Khurram Qureshi (@qureshik74) January 6, 2021

Bukhari tweeted in his defense, saying the video did not depict a conversation with the victims’ families. It was taken out of context, according to the PM’s aide.