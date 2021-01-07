Thursday, January 7, 2021  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1442
Pakistanis express displeasure over PM’s meeting with Ertugrul team

Question his priorities while Hazaras await him in Quetta

Posted: Jan 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistanis express displeasure over PM's meeting with Ertugrul team

Prime Minister Imran Khan met on Thursday the production team of Turkish drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul in Islamabad.

The Turkish delegation was led by producer Kemal Tekden. Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Afridi were present in the meeting too.

While the prime minister met the Ertugrul team in Islamabad, the Hazara community awaited him for the fifth consecutive day in Quetta on Thursday.

People from the Hazara ethnic minority have been staging a sit-in on a highway near Quetta against the killing of 10 Hazara coal miners in Balochistan’s Machh area.

On Wednesday, PM Khan promised to travel to Quetta but didn’t specify a date for his visit.

Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other opposition leaders visited the families of slain coal miners in Quetta on Thursday.

This has irked many Pakistanis who took to social media to decry the premier’s priorities. Below are some reactions:

This is the second time that the PTI government has come under fire for its handling of the situation. Yesterday, PM’s aide Zulfi Bukhari visited Quetta and received much criticism after a video clip of his conversation with the Hazara protestors went viral.

Bukhari tweeted in his defense, saying the video did not depict a conversation with the victims’ families. It was taken out of context, according to the PM’s aide.

MOST READ
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Karachi to get colder in January
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
 
 
 
 
 
