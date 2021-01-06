Wednesday, January 6, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan PM urges Hazara protesters to bury slain coal miners

Says he will come to Quetta to condole with them

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
File photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the protesting Hazara community to bury the coal miners killed in Machh last week.

On January 3, at least 10 coal miners were executed by unidentified men in their sleeping room in the Machh coal field area. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State’s Wilayah Pakistan arm.

Hazara protesters have been staging a sit-in at a highway near Quetta for the last four days and they have refused to bury their dead. The protesters say they won’t bury the victims until PM Khan arrives in Quetta and meets families of the slain coal miners.

Related: India is funding Daesh attacks in Pakistan, says PM’s representative

“I share your pain and have come to you before also to stand with you in your time of suffering,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

“I will come again very soon to offer prayers and condole with all the families personally.”

He said he would never betray his people’s trust. “Please bury your loved ones so their souls find peace,” PM Khan said.

Related: Hard men in black gold land

The prime minister reassured the Hazara families who lost their loved ones in the brutal attack that he was aware of their suffering and demands.

“We are taking steps to prevent such attacks in the future and know our neighbour is instigating this sectarian terrorism,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

