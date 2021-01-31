Sunday, January 31, 2021  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan petrol price increased by Rs2.70 per litre

A litre of petrol will now sell for Rs111.90

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

Listen
The federal government has increased the price of petrol by Rs2.70 per litre, according to a notification it issued Sunday. The prices of petroleum products have been revised for the next 15 days. A litre of petrol will now sell for Rs111.90. The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs 2.88 per litre. It will now cost Rs116.07 per litre. Kerosene oil went up by Rs3.54 to Rs80.19 per litre and light diesel by Rs3 to 79.23 per litre. The new prices will be effective from February 1.
Pakistan

