Monday, January 4, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan minister requests Hazara protesters to bury slain coal miners

Announces compensation for the victims' families

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan minister requests Hazara protesters to bury slain coal miners

Photo: Online

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has requested the Hazara community to bury the coal miners who were executed in Balochistan’s Machh area late Saturday.

“On behalf of the prime minister, I am requesting you, and I expect you not to reject it, bury your martyrs,” the minister said. He was speaking to the victims’ families in Quetta Monday night.

Eleven coal miners belonging to the Hazara ethnic minority were killed in Machh Saturday night. The Islamic State’s Wilayah Pakistan arm claimed responsibility for the attack.

The relatives of the victims have been staging a sit-in on Quetta’s Western Bypass.

Despite the minister’s request, the mourners have not given any call to end their sit-in.

Rasheed assured them that the killers of the Hazara coal miners will be brought to justice. He also announced a compensation of Rs2.5 million for the family of each victim.

The provincial government will give each family Rs1.5 million, while Rs1 million each will be provided by the centre.

The minister told the protesters that he was ready to arrange a meeting between the Hazara people and Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad in the next three to four days.

He said he wanted them to discuss their issues with the premier directly.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hazara Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Hazara sit-in, Hazara coal miners, Quetta, Balcohistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.