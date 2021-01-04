Pakistan minister requests Hazara protesters to bury slain coal miners

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has requested the Hazara community to bury the coal miners who were executed in Balochistan’s Machh area late Saturday.

“On behalf of the prime minister, I am requesting you, and I expect you not to reject it, bury your martyrs,” the minister said. He was speaking to the victims’ families in Quetta Monday night.

Eleven coal miners belonging to the Hazara ethnic minority were killed in Machh Saturday night. The Islamic State’s Wilayah Pakistan arm claimed responsibility for the attack.

The relatives of the victims have been staging a sit-in on Quetta’s Western Bypass.

Despite the minister’s request, the mourners have not given any call to end their sit-in.

Rasheed assured them that the killers of the Hazara coal miners will be brought to justice. He also announced a compensation of Rs2.5 million for the family of each victim.

The provincial government will give each family Rs1.5 million, while Rs1 million each will be provided by the centre.

The minister told the protesters that he was ready to arrange a meeting between the Hazara people and Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad in the next three to four days.

He said he wanted them to discuss their issues with the premier directly.