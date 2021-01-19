Pakistan govt constitutes committee to investigate Broadsheet allegations

The federal cabinet has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the matter of Broadsheet LLC.

The announcement was made by Information Minister Shibli Faraz at a press conference in Islamabad Tuesday. He was flanked by Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari.

Faraz said the committee will comprise a former judge, a senior FIA officer, a representative of the Attorney General’s office, a senior lawyer and any officer nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The ToRs of the committee have been formulated and it will complete investigation within 45 days, according to the minister. In light of the committee’s recommendations, strict action will be taken against the ones who looted the country.

The Broadsheet case was based on the facts that revealed corruption of former rulers, he said.

In response to the PDM protest outside the election commission office, Faraz expressed gratitude to the people of the twin cities for rejecting the opposition’s narrative.

Chaudhry said Broadsheet LLC signed the agreement with the government of General (retired) Pervez Musharraf in 1999. It helped track down foreign assets bought by Pakistanis through ill-gotten wealth, he said.

Broadsheet was tasked with identifying illegal assets in Asia, America and Europe, according to the minister. The UK-based firm unearthed Sharif family’s illegal properties in different countries.

Mazari said the Broadsheet inquiry committee has been empowered to produce any officer or document from any institution.