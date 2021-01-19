Tuesday, January 19, 2021  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan govt constitutes committee to investigate Broadsheet allegations

It'll comprise a judge, representatives of FIA and AG office

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan govt constitutes committee to investigate Broadsheet allegations

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The federal cabinet has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the matter of Broadsheet LLC.

The announcement was made by Information Minister Shibli Faraz at a press conference in Islamabad Tuesday. He was flanked by Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari.

Faraz said the committee will comprise a former judge, a senior FIA officer, a representative of the Attorney General’s office, a senior lawyer and any officer nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The ToRs of the committee have been formulated and it will complete investigation within 45 days, according to the minister. In light of the committee’s recommendations, strict action will be taken against the ones who looted the country.

The Broadsheet case was based on the facts that revealed corruption of former rulers, he said.

In response to the PDM protest outside the election commission office, Faraz expressed gratitude to the people of the twin cities for rejecting the opposition’s narrative.

Chaudhry said Broadsheet LLC signed the agreement with the government of General (retired) Pervez Musharraf in 1999. It helped track down foreign assets bought by Pakistanis through ill-gotten wealth, he said.

Broadsheet was tasked with identifying illegal assets in Asia, America and Europe, according to the minister. The UK-based firm unearthed Sharif family’s illegal properties in different countries.

Mazari said the Broadsheet inquiry committee has been empowered to produce any officer or document from any institution.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Broadsheet Pakistan Shibli Faraz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Broadsheet, Shibli Faraz, corruption, inquiry committee, federal cabinet
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
OGRA recommends Rs11.95 increase in petrol prices
OGRA recommends Rs11.95 increase in petrol prices
Don't take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor's programmes: HEC
Don’t take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor’s programmes: HEC
Pakistani students upset as universities move exams on campus
Pakistani students upset as universities move exams on campus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.