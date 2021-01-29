Pakistan bans arrivals from six countries over virus fears

Pakistan has restricted the arrival of passengers from six countries over fears of the spread of a new strain of coronavirus, its Civil Aviation Authority said Friday.

The countries include South Africa, United Kingdom, Brazil, Ireland, Portugal and the Netherlands.

Passengers coming from these countries, declared “Category C” ones, will require special permission from the National Command and Operation Center, according to the CAA.

The decision is aimed at containing the new strain of the virus in Pakistan.

Passengers from “Category A” countries, including Australia, China, Cuba, Finland, Ghana, Iceland, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Madagascar, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Togo, Trinidad and Tobago and Vietnam, are not required to undergo coronavirus tests before arriving in Pakistan.

Travellers from all other countries, which fall in “Category B”, will have to undergo coronavirus test at least 72 hours before their arrival in Pakistan.