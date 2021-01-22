Friday, January 22, 2021  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan advises Taliban, Afghan government to accept ‘change’ in Afghanistan

Asks President Ghani to convince Taliban to give up violence

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Pakistan advises Taliban, Afghan government to accept ‘change’ in Afghanistan

Photo: Shah Mahmood Qureshi/Facebook

Listen
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi advised on Friday Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to talk to the Taliban and their sympathizers and convince them to give up violence. The Afghan government should accept that the Taliban have support among the Afghans and they are a “reality”, the foreign minister told Al-Jazeera. “The Taliban and people who are sympathetic to them, they are a reality,” Al-Jazeera quoted Qureshi as saying. “Who are they? They are Afghans. Talk to them, tell them, convince them that they should give up violence and shift from the bullet to ballot.” The talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government are part of a peace agreement signed between the US and the insurgent group in February 2020. Pakistan has been facilitating the negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government since 2019. Qureshi also advised Taliban negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar to “accept the change” in Afghanistan, saying they should “accept this new reality”.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi advised on Friday Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to talk to the Taliban and their sympathizers and convince them to give up violence.

The Afghan government should accept that the Taliban have support among the Afghans and they are a “reality”, the foreign minister told Al-Jazeera.

“The Taliban and people who are sympathetic to them, they are a reality,” Al-Jazeera quoted Qureshi as saying. “Who are they? They are Afghans. Talk to them, tell them, convince them that they should give up violence and shift from the bullet to ballot.”

The talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government are part of a peace agreement signed between the US and the insurgent group in February 2020. Pakistan has been facilitating the negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government since 2019.

Qureshi also advised Taliban negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar to “accept the change” in Afghanistan, saying they should “accept this new reality”.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Afghanistan, Taliban, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ashraf Ghani
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Traffic plan for JUI-F's anti-Israel march in Karachi
Traffic plan for JUI-F’s anti-Israel march in Karachi
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
Don't take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor's programmes: HEC
Don’t take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor’s programmes: HEC
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Pakistan's auto policy to focus on production of ‘cheap’ cars
Pakistan’s auto policy to focus on production of ‘cheap’ cars
Rawalpindi: Four killed after cousins open fire for opposing construction
Rawalpindi: Four killed after cousins open fire for opposing construction
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.