Friday, January 1, 2021
Opposition’s march could either be towards Islamabad or Rawalpindi: Fazl

Says the establishment has taken the entire system hostage

Posted: Jan 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the president of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, said on Friday that the opposition would announce its long march after the expiry of January 31 deadline for the government to resign.

“We had said that the government has time till January 31 to resign,” Fazl said, while speaking to reporters along with PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and others.

“After that the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement would sit and immediately announce the long march,” the PDM president said.

“The date will be announced and let me also tell you that it (PDM’s leadership) will also decide whether the long march should be towards Islamabad or Rawalpindi.”

Fazl didn’t specify the destination of the march but his comment appeared to be a reference to the Pakistan Army's headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The PDM, an alliance of Pakistan opposition parties, has staged several anti-government rallies in major cities of the country. It announced last month that its lawmakers will resign from the national and provincial assemblies to force PM Imran Khan to announce new elections in the country.

The opposition accuses the establishment of bringing PM Imran Khan to power by rigging the 2018 elections. In October 2020, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif directly accused Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Pakistan's spy chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed of plotting the ouster of the PML-N government and bringing PM Khan-led PTI to power.

“We all agree that Pakistan has been turned into a deep state and the establishment has taken the whole system hostage,” Fazl said.

PM Khan was just a “pawn”, he said. PDM leaders consider the ones who brought him into power “criminals”, he added.

“Our criticism will be directed at them,” the PDM president said.

Opposition parties to participate in by-polls

Fazl said that opposition parties discussed by-elections in the meeting and they decided to contest the polls.

No decision had been taken with regard to the Senate election, he said, adding that the PDM leadership would decide on the matter soon.

Fazl said that [opposition] lawmakers had submitted their resignations to their party heads and they would play their cards carefully.
