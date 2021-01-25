Monday, January 25, 2021  | 10 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Opposition parties will resign from assemblies at appropriate time: Maryam

Says no-confidence move will be discussed in PDM meeting

Posted: Jan 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Opposition parties will resign from assemblies at appropriate time: Maryam

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said Monday the opposition parties will not resign from the assemblies under pressure from anyone but will do so at an appropriate time.

“There will be resignations and the long march will also take place,” Maryam told reporters in Lahore. She added that the PML-N will develop consensus over resignations in a meeting with other opposition leaders.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had announced last year that its lawmakers would resign by January 31, 2021. But the parties have so far not been able to get on the same page.

Related: PPP will overthrow govt through no-confidence move: Bilawal

On January 22, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he wants to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government through a no-confidence move. But he hasn’t discussed it with other PDM leaders.

Bilawal’s remarks were a clear indication of his opposition to the PDM’s strategy of agitation and a long march against the government.

“We will sit and discuss it in the next PDM meeting,” said Maryam when a reporter asked her about Bilawal’s statement. “I was hearing that Bilawal Bhutto said he will discuss it in the PDM [meeting] so we will talk to him about that.”

 
