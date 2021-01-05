No gas for CNG sector in Pakistan: PM’s aide

The government has suspended gas supply to CNG stations across the country, Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said Tuesday.

The supply to the CNG sector was being immediately halted because of a gas shortfall, Babar said in a statement. The shortfall occurred because of an increase in the demand for gas.

The PM’s aide explained that there has been a dramatic decline in the domestic gas production this year. However, the government hopes that the gas pressure will return to the normal in the next two weeks.

Babar said that domestic consumers will be given priority, while supply to general industries has been cut off. Gas companies are not obligated to supply gas to captive power plants in winters, he said.

Last week, CNG stations in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were closed for an indefinite period. Captive power plants were closed too.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited said it was facing a shortage of 300 million cubic feet of gas due to the cold weather.