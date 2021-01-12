Tuesday, January 12, 2021  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Necessary to eliminate flaws in 18th Amendment: Pakistan minister

Says it increased number of federal employees, pension volume

Posted: Jan 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Necessary to eliminate flaws in 18th Amendment: Pakistan minister

Photo: Online

Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said that the federal government is not against the 18th Amendment of the Constitution but it’s necessary to eliminate the “flaws” in it.

Faraz said this while briefing the media after a meeting of the federal cabinet Monday.

The number of federal employees increased despite the transfer of different departments and ministries to provinces, he said. “This imbalance needs to be eliminated,” the minister said.

The pension system needs to be fixed too, according to Faraz. The government does not have enough funds to pay pensions of employees of a few government departments.

“In other countries, a retired government employee or his widow gets the pension,” he said. “Here it is continued for generation after generation.”

About the Raast digital payment system, the minister said it would reduce human interference in payments. This would lead to transparency and make the system faster, he added.

Faraz said the government has decided to crack down on smuggled petrol.

“Today, 180 pumps selling smuggled petrol have been sealed,” he said. “Their owners will be investigated and handed stern punishments.”

Smuggling of petrol costs Rs180 billion to the government in yearly revenue, according to the minister. There are 2,094 fuel stations selling smuggled petrol across the country.

Action will be taken against all of them, he added.

