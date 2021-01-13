Nadeem Afzal Chan resigns as PM Khan’s assistant

PTI leader Nadeem Afzal Chan has tendered his resignation as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant.

The resignation has been sent to PM Khan, a source close to Chan told SAMAA TV.

His resignation came a day after PM Khan told his ministers that those criticising the government policies would be expelled from his cabinet.

Chan hasn’t commented on his resignation and neither disclosed the reason behind it.

He was appointed PM Khan’s special assistant on parliamentary affairs in January 2019.

Formerly affiliated with the PPP, Chan had joined the PTI in 2018. He was made PM Khan’s official spokesman before being appointed SAPM.