Wednesday, January 13, 2021  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Nadeem Afzal Chan resigns as PM Khan’s assistant

He has not yet commented on it

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Nadeem Afzal Chan resigns as PM Khan’s assistant

File photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Listen
PTI leader Nadeem Afzal Chan has tendered his resignation as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant. The resignation has been sent to PM Khan, a source close to Chan told SAMAA TV. His resignation came a day after PM Khan told his ministers that those criticising the government policies would be expelled from his cabinet. Chan hasn’t commented on his resignation and neither disclosed the reason behind it. He was appointed PM Khan’s special assistant on parliamentary affairs in January 2019. Formerly affiliated with the PPP, Chan had joined the PTI in 2018. He was made PM Khan’s official spokesman before being appointed SAPM.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan nadeem afzal chan PTI

PTI leader Nadeem Afzal Chan has tendered his resignation as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant.

The resignation has been sent to PM Khan, a source close to Chan told SAMAA TV.

His resignation came a day after PM Khan told his ministers that those criticising the government policies would be expelled from his cabinet.

Chan hasn’t commented on his resignation and neither disclosed the reason behind it.

He was appointed PM Khan’s special assistant on parliamentary affairs in January 2019.

Formerly affiliated with the PPP, Chan had joined the PTI in 2018. He was made PM Khan’s official spokesman before being appointed SAPM.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Nadeem Afzal Chan resigns, Nadeem Afzal Chan, PTI, Imran Khan, Pakistan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Imran Khan won't be 'blackmailed' by Machh massacre victims' families
Imran Khan won’t be ‘blackmailed’ by Machh massacre victims’ families
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.