Nacta issues terror alert for Karachi

The National Counter-Terrorism Authority has warned of a “major terrorist activity” in Karachi.

Terrorists are planning an attack on “an unspecified important government department” in Karachi in the near future, the counter-terrorism authority said.

It said the miscreants have already conducted reconnaissance of the target and made necessary preparation. The alert has been addressed to the Sindh home secretary, provincial police chief and the Rangers director general.

Nacta has recommended extreme vigilance and heightened security measures in the city.

The development comes days after the killing of 10 coal miners in Balochistan’s Machh area. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State’s Wilayah Pakistan arm.

Hazara protesters have been staging sit-ins at a highway near Quetta and in several other cities for the last four days. They have refused to bury their dead.

The protesters say they won’t bury the victims until PM Khan arrives in Quetta and meets families of the slain coal miners.