NAB files reference against Sindh CM in fake accounts case

The National Accountability Bureau has filed a reference against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the fake accounts case, it said Tuesday.

The Sindh chief minister is accused of laundering money and misusing his authority. The reference was filed in a Rawalpinidi accountability court.

Shah misused his authority as the Sindh finance minister before becoming the chief minister, according to the reference. He laundered money on the pretext of buying machinery for the Nooriabad power plant.

Khursheed Jamali, the consultant for the power plant, bought transformers for $1 million but showed the purchase order of $4 million, according to NAB.

Two other accused, Arif Ali and Asif Mehmood, have already returned Rs2.5 billion through plea-bargain.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah told SAMAA TV that CM Shah hasn’t received any formal notice about the reference against him.

“The chief minister appeared before [NAB] in the past and came out with his head held high,” he said.

Such accusations are leveled because Sindh is the only province where the PPP is in the government and it is progressing, according to the minister.