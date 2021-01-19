Tuesday, January 19, 2021  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

NAB files reference against Sindh CM in fake accounts case

He's accused of laundering money, misusing his authority

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
NAB files reference against Sindh CM in fake accounts case
Listen
The National Accountability Bureau has filed a reference against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the fake accounts case, it said Tuesday. The Sindh chief minister is accused of laundering money and misusing his authority. The reference was filed in a Rawalpinidi accountability court. Shah misused his authority as the Sindh finance minister before becoming the chief minister, according to the reference. He laundered money on the pretext of buying machinery for the Nooriabad power plant. Khursheed Jamali, the consultant for the power plant, bought transformers for $1 million but showed the purchase order of $4 million, according to NAB. Two other accused, Arif Ali and Asif Mehmood, have already returned Rs2.5 billion through plea-bargain. Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah told SAMAA TV that CM Shah hasn’t received any formal notice about the reference against him. “The chief minister appeared before [NAB] in the past and came out with his head held high,” he said. Such accusations are leveled because Sindh is the only province where the PPP is in the government and it is progressing, according to the minister.
FaceBook WhatsApp
PPP Sindh

The National Accountability Bureau has filed a reference against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the fake accounts case, it said Tuesday.

The Sindh chief minister is accused of laundering money and misusing his authority. The reference was filed in a Rawalpinidi accountability court.

Shah misused his authority as the Sindh finance minister before becoming the chief minister, according to the reference. He laundered money on the pretext of buying machinery for the Nooriabad power plant.

Khursheed Jamali, the consultant for the power plant, bought transformers for $1 million but showed the purchase order of $4 million, according to NAB.

Two other accused, Arif Ali and Asif Mehmood, have already returned Rs2.5 billion through plea-bargain.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah told SAMAA TV that CM Shah hasn’t received any formal notice about the reference against him.

“The chief minister appeared before [NAB] in the past and came out with his head held high,” he said.

Such accusations are leveled because Sindh is the only province where the PPP is in the government and it is progressing, according to the minister.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Reference against CM Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, NAB, PPP, PTI
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
OGRA recommends Rs11.95 increase in petrol prices
OGRA recommends Rs11.95 increase in petrol prices
Don't take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor's programmes: HEC
Don’t take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor’s programmes: HEC
Pakistani students upset as universities move exams on campus
Pakistani students upset as universities move exams on campus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.