NAB files reference against Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla

The National Accountability Bureau filed on Wednesday a reference against Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla in the fake accounts case.

This is the 11th reference filed by the anti-graft body in the case. It has nominated seven individuals, including Nadeem Mandviwalla, Abdul Ghani Majeed and Tariq Mehmood. Nadeem Mandviwalla is the brother of the Senate deputy chairman.

The reference says former PIA MD Aijaz Haroon prepared back-dated files of plots in the Kidney Hill Cooperative Housing Society in Karachi.

Saleem Mandviwalla facilitated Haroon in selling these plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed, according to the reference. He bought a benami plot from the money received in share of the catch. The Senate deputy chairman later sold this plot and bought shares in the name of another frontman.

On Wednesday, the NAB executive board approved filing of two more references. One is against former Sindh local government minister Jam Khan Shoro. He is accused of causing Rs5 billion loss to the exchequer by encroaching upon government lands.

An inquiry against former Sindh home minister Sohail Anwar Sial and Owais Muzaffar Tappi was approved too.