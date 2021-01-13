Wednesday, January 13, 2021  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

NAB files reference against Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla

This is the 11th reference in the fake accounts case

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
NAB files reference against Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The National Accountability Bureau filed on Wednesday a reference against Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla in the fake accounts case.

This is the 11th reference filed by the anti-graft body in the case. It has nominated seven individuals, including Nadeem Mandviwalla, Abdul Ghani Majeed and Tariq Mehmood. Nadeem Mandviwalla is the brother of the Senate deputy chairman.

The reference says former PIA MD Aijaz Haroon prepared back-dated files of plots in the Kidney Hill Cooperative Housing Society in Karachi.

Saleem Mandviwalla facilitated Haroon in selling these plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed, according to the reference. He bought a benami plot from the money received in share of the catch. The Senate deputy chairman later sold this plot and bought shares in the name of another frontman.

On Wednesday, the NAB executive board approved filing of two more references. One is against former Sindh local government minister Jam Khan Shoro. He is accused of causing Rs5 billion loss to the exchequer by encroaching upon government lands.

An inquiry against former Sindh home minister Sohail Anwar Sial and Owais Muzaffar Tappi was approved too.

FaceBook WhatsApp
NAB Saleem Mandviwalla senate
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
NAB, Senate, Saleem Mandviwalla, reference, fake accounts case, Abdul Ghani Majeed, PPP
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Imran Khan won't be 'blackmailed' by Machh massacre victims' families
Imran Khan won’t be ‘blackmailed’ by Machh massacre victims’ families
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.