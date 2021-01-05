Tuesday, January 5, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1442
My son was murdered by Islamabad police: Usama Satti’s father

Urges Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of killing

SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 5, 2021

The father of Usama Satti has said that his son was "murdered" by the Islamabad police and it was not an accident.

Usama, 21, was killed after the police opened fire at him

for not stopping his car near Islamabad's G-10 sector.

"My son was murdered by the police, it was not an accident," Usama's father Nadeem Younus Satti said at a press conference Tuesday.

He said his son was pulled out of the car and shot six times in the face, legs, head and chest. "There are no signs of blood on the car's seat," Usama's father said.

"How can they [the police] shoot someone in the leg from outside the car," the victim's father questioned, reiterating that his son was deliberately shot dead.

Nadeem noted that if the police were chasing him, how come there were bullet marks on the car's bonnet and windshield.

He quoted a senior police official as saying that the incident occurred because of the "carelessness" on the police's part. "It was nothing but a murder," the victim's father said.

He demanded that the accused police officials be hanged till death. "The Supreme Court must take a suo motu notice of the attack," he said, adding that a free trial must be conducted as soon as possible.

The case

Usama Satti was killed Friday night after the Islamabad police personnel opened fire at him for not stopping his car near Sector G-10.

According to his family, the 21-year-old was coming back after dropping a friend at the university when the incident took place. “He was shot just for not stopping his car,” the victim’s father said in a video statement.

His parents filed a complaint against the police officials demanding action be taken against them immediately.

Following this, five officers of the Anti-Terrorism Squad were arrested. A Joint Investigation Team has been formed by the Islamabad chief commissioner to investigate the killing. The JIT is being headed by Saddar SP Sarfaraz Virk and will have representatives from the ISI, MI and IB as well as the Ramna DSP, Investigation DSP and Ramna SHO.

The police claimed they had received news of a dacoit escaping in a white car. “The policemen asked the man to stop the car but when he didn’t, they opened fire at him,” a police officer had said, claiming that two bullets hit him.

A medical report by the PIMS Hospital, however, revealed that six bullets hit the victim, while 17 were fired. The bullets hit him in the face, chest, neck and head.

The Islamabad Operations DIG has formed teams to investigate the matter. CCTV footage from the nearby cameras was being obtained and evidence from the crime scene was being collected, according to the police.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said the perpetrators will be punished and action will be taken against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act and Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

 
