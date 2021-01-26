Multan police searching parents of under-age driver in viral video

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Police in Multan are looking for the parents of a child who was seen driving a car in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

The video of the child driving a Land Cruiser SUV went viral on Monday. A senior traffic police officer told SAMAA TV that he had seen the video and instructed officials to find the parents of the child.

The irresponsibility of the parents could put the lives of the child and others in danger, Chief Traffic Officer Zafar Buzdar said.

Two teams have been constituted to locate the child's parents, he said, vowing to take action against them.