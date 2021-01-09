MQM’s Salman Mujahid slaps salesman in Karachi

Your browser does not support the video tag.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the salesman talking to someone outside the store, when Baloch walks up to him and slaps him several times. The MQM leader was accompanied by police guards.

Baloch asked for two cartons of milk, which were not immediately available in the store, according to the manager. The salesman asked Baloch to wait while he gets the cartons from the nearby warehouse.

The salesman was outside the store when Baloch came and slapped him multiple times.

Baloch also made a call to 15 police helpline and took the salesman and the store manager to the police station.