Minister hints at Pakistan power tariff hike

Says such bitter pills will have to be swallowed

The agreements signed in the past and the ongoing IMF programme were the reasons behind such decisions, the minister told SAMAA TV Monday.

"These bitter pills were not swallowed in the past and matters were swept under the rug," he said. "It led to [an increase in] the circular debt and other issues."

Faraz said the incumbent government couldn't change the past agreements but it was still holding negotiations with independent power producers. He was hopeful of a relief in these negotiations.

"Power tariff was not increased on time because former governments were unwilling to bear its political cost," the minister said.

His government was bearing this political cost for the betterment of the country, he added.