Maryam calls PM ‘face of stubbornness’ after his blackmailing remarks

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz severely criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday after he accused the protesting Hazara families of “blackmailing” him into coming to Quetta.

On January 3, at least 10 Hazara coal miners were executed by unidentified men in their sleeping room in the Machh coal field area. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State’s Wilayah Pakistan arm.

Hazara protesters have also been staging a sit-in at a highway near Quetta for the last six days and have refused to bury their loved ones. They say they won’t bury the victims until PM Khan arrives in Quetta and meets families of the slain coal miners.

But the prime minister has accused the Hazara community of blackmailing him.

“We can’t do this if you set a condition for the burial of the dead,” PM Khan remarked, while addressing an event in Islamabad Friday. “You cannot blackmail a PM like this when we have agreed to everything else,” he said.

“If stubbornness had a face, it would be like that of Imran Khan,” Maryam said, while speaking to reporters in Karachi.

“What is their demand,” she asked. “They want two words of kindness from you.

“Do they look like blackmailers,” the PML-N leader questioned the prime minister as she showed pictures of the protesting Hazara women and children.

Maryam, who met the victims’ families in Quetta on Thursday, said the Hazara protesters told her that their graveyard didn’t even have space for more burials.

Infographic: Hazaras under attack in Balochistan

“There were some families who told me that there was no male left in their household now,” she said.

“You yourself say that the head of the country is like a father,” the PML-N leader reminded PM Khan.

“God forbid, if such a tragedy fell upon your home, would you also call them blackmailers,” she asked the premier.