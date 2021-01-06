Wednesday, January 6, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1442
Mansehra family suffocate after leaving heater on at night

Deceased included three children

Posted: Jan 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
Mansehra family suffocate after leaving heater on at night

Photo: SAMAA TV

Six members of a family died in Mansehra late Tuesday after they forgot to turn off the heater, the police said.

The incident occurred in the Pano area, according to the police.

They said the family left the heater on while sleeping. The room was filled with gas during the night.

The deceased included a man named Afzal, his wife, mother and three children.

Their bodies were shifted to the King Abdullah hospital by the neighbours.

They were handed over to the relatives after medico-legal formalities.

