At least four people were killed in a shooting in Gujranwala on Friday, the police said.

A man opened fire on the family in Kotli Sahian for rejecting his marriage proposal, according to police officials.

All the four deceased belonged to the same family. A woman was among them too.

The suspect named Sufyan fled after the shooting, the area SHO said.

The police were conducting raids for his arrest, he added.