Malaysian court orders return of PIA plane

A Malaysian court allowed on Wednesday the return of a PIA plane to the airline after it reached a settlement with the leasing company.

The court disposed of the case with the consent of the two parties. The Boeing 777 aircraft is expected to return to Pakistan in the next two days, a PIA spokesman said.

It was held back in Malaysia over a legal dispute earlier this month, according to the PIA. The case involved a $14 million lease payment.

The dispute was pending in a UK court, the national flag carrier said at the time.

The PIA sought the government’s support to take up the matter through diplomatic channels.