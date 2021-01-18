Monday, January 18, 2021  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Pakistan

Madrasas to face action if students attended PDM protest: Rasheed

Says children shouldn't be used for politics

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed warned on Monday that the government would take action against madrasas if their students were brought to the protest in Islamabad.

The law would take its course if madrasa students were used for politics, Rasheed said at a press conference in Islamabad.

“Sheikh Rasheed is saying it publicly that if the madrasa children were brought to the protest, then the law would swing into action,” he said. “Action would be taken against those madrassas.”

The warning was directed at Maulana Fazlur Rehman, whose party is often accused of bringing madrasa students to the rallies.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, will hold a demonstration outside the Election Commission of Pakistan office in Islamabad Tuesday.

Fazl, the head of PDM, has accused the ECP of using delaying tactics in the foreign funding case against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI.

‘Government decides to give opposition free hand’

The interior minister told reporters that he had a meeting with government officials and they decided to give opposition parties a free hand for the demonstration outside the ECP office.

“The election commission is a constitutional institution and its harassment can’t be allowed,” Rasheed said. “They didn’t seek permission from us, neither did we give them. Nevertheless, we have taken a decision to give them a free hand.”

The government wouldn’t place containers in Islamabad and no road would be blocked, he added.
 
