Machh attackers will be brought to justice, COAS tells Hazaras

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met on Wednesday the families of slain Hazara coalminers in Quetta and assured them that people involved in the Machh attack would be brought to justice.

The COAS assured them that the blood of the martyrs would not go in vain, according to the Pakistani military’s media wing.

Ten Hazara coalminers were executed by unidentified men in their sleeping room in the Machh coal field area on January 3. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State’s Wilayah Pakistan arm.

The army chief was also given a briefing on the province’s security situation at the headquarters of the Southern Command.

“Balochistan is in sharp focus of our enemies due to its strategic potential,” General Bajwa was quoted as telling the officers.

The army chief said Balochistan is the future of Pakistan. Its progress and prosperity is the progress of Pakistan, he added.

The disruptive efforts by hostile forces would not be allowed to succeed, the COAS said.