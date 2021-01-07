Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch acquitted in two cases

A Karachi court acquitted on Thursday Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch in two cases.

During the hearing, the additional sessions judge rules that the prosecution failed to produce evidence against the accused. The court could not indict anyone without proofs, the judge remarked.

Baloch was booked in the cases in 2012 for an attempted murder and encounter with police.

In August 2020, a Karachi Anti-Terrorism Court indicted him in the murder of gangster Arshad Pappu.

He has been accused of murdering a total of 198 people. He denies the charges.

Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. In a statement, he now denies, the gangster had confessed to criminal activities such as murders, extorting money, encroaching on land, illegally occupying 14 sugar mills, harassing residents and purchasing arms.

In April 2017, he was handed over to the Pakistan Army after being accused of espionage and leaking information to foreign intelligence agencies.

The army handed him over to the police after three years on April 6, 2020.