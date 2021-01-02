Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
LeT’s Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi arrested in Punjab: CTD

He is accused of collecting funds using a medical dispensary

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
LeT's Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi arrested in Punjab: CTD

File photo: AFP

Pakistani counter-terrorism authorities arrested on Saturday outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi on charges of terror financing.

“Today, on 2 January 2021, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested in a case of terrorism financing registered by the CTD Punjab in Police Station CTD Lahore,” a CTD spokesperson said.

Lakhvi is accused of using a medical dispensary to collect funds, according to the spokesperson. He will be produced before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore.

Indian authorities had accused Lakhvi of masterminding the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai that killed over 160 people. He was arrested by Pakistan in 2008 but later released on bail.

Pakistan maintains that India didn’t provide concrete evidence to convict Lakhvi.

According to a UN Security Council sanctions committee, Lakhvi is the chief of operations and military commander of the LeT.

“In this capacity, Lakhavi has directed LeT operations, including in Chechnya Republic in Russian Federation, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iraq and South-East Asia,” the sanctions committee says.

