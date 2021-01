Arrests the man for trying to bribe him

A man named Javed Iqbal asked Sub Inspector Hafiz Tasadduq Hussain to replace the rifle used in the murder with a faulty one.

Iqbal didn't have a license or permit of the rifle he gave to the police officer.

SI Hussain not only turned down the offer, but arrested Iqbal for trying to bribe him.

The police have registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.