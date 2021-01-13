Wednesday, January 13, 2021  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore court remands Khawaja Asif in NAB custody

He is accused of owning assets beyond his means

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Lahore court remands Khawaja Asif in NAB custody

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

A Lahore accountability court remanded on Wednesday PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif in the National Accountability Bureau’s custody in an assets-beyond-means case.

Asif was arrested in the case on Dec 29, 2020. He appeared before the court for the second time on Wednesday.

NAB officials requested the court to investigate the accused about the dealings of Tariq Mir & Co and his links with the company.

Asif’s attorney Farooq H Naek said the matter was being investigated since March 2019. NAB officials want an accused to hang him in front of them, he remarked.

Naek said that all of Asif’s assets mentioned by NAB were declared in his returns statement.

But the court granted remanded the PML-N lawmaker in NAB custody until January 22.

