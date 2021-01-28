Thursday, January 28, 2021  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

KMC marks over 1,000 houses along Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah

Will demolish them after completing work on Manzoor Colony Nullah

Posted: Jan 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Posted: Jan 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has started marking illegal structures along the Gujjar Nullah.

It has so far marked nearly 1,100 houses on either side of the stormwater drain, according to KMC Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui.

The KMC anti-encroachment department will start demolishing these structures after completing work on the Manzoor Colony Nullah.

Anti-encroachment operations continued in the city’s East and South districts on Thursday.

A KMC team razed illegal structures along the Manzoor Colony Nullah in District East. Siddiqui said 80% encroachments on either side of the drain have been cleared.

“Work on the Manzoor Colony Nullah is to be completed by the start of the next week,” he told SAMAA Digital.

In District South, KMC staffers removed pushcarts, cabins and stalls from footpaths and roads near Zainab Market.

The Chand Bibi Road in Ranchore Lines was also cleared of tables, chairs, gas cylinders, puncture machines and cabins.

