Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

KMC marks encroachments around Karachi’s Mehmoodabad, Manzoor Colony nullahs

Asks residents to vacate them

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
KMC marks encroachments around Karachi’s Mehmoodabad, Manzoor Colony nullahs

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation marked on Saturday encroachments along the Mehmoodabad and Manzoor Colony nullahs in Karachi.

The KMC has started widening the stormwater drains on the orders of the Supreme Court, according to a KMC spokesperson.

It marked houses, shops and markets constructed illegally on both sides of the drains. The spokesperson requested the occupants to vacate these places to avoid any losses.

These illegal structures were being removed according to the designs prepared by a team of the NED University.

The stormwater drains required widening to save the city from urban floods during the monsoon rains. Their width varied at different places, while the existing level of depth was too much at some spots and hardly a few feet at the others.

Karachi suffered worst losses due to torrential monsoon rains last year. Many areas were inundated with no power supply for days.

It was then that the authorities decided to fix the stormwater drains in the megapolis.

Karachi KMC
 
Karachi, KMC, Mehmoodabad nullah, Manzoor Colony nullah, encroachments, anti-encroachment operation
 

