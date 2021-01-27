Karachi water tanker rates increased by Rs300 to Rs500

Water tanker rates in Karachi have been increased by Rs300 to Rs500 for residential and commercial consumers.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board provides water through tankers to areas facing its shortage.

Water tanker rates are different for commercial/industrial and general public service/residential categories.

The new GPS rates from auctioned hydrants are:

Rs1,300 for 1000-gallon tanker

Rs1,820 for 2,000-gallon tanker

Rs2,340 for 3,000-gallon tanker

Rs3,250 for 5,000-gallon tanker

The rates for commercial category are:

Rs2,600 for 1000-gallon tanker

Rs3,250 for 2,000-gallon tanker

Rs4,550 for 3,000-gallon tanker

Rs5,200 for 5,000-gallon tanker

There are six hydrants through which the KWSB provides water tankers. They are located in all six Karachi districts.

Crush Plant Hydrant caters to water needs in District West, Future Colony Hydrant in District Korangi, Sherpao Hydrant in District South, NIPA Hydrant in District East, Sakhi Hasan Hydrant in District Central and Safoora Hydrant in District Malir.

The KWSB has also increased the per kilometre charges beyond a distance of 10 kilometres.

This means a tanker will only charge the standard rate for supplying water to a destination within a 10km radius. Any consumer outside this radius will have to pay the additional charges.

The new per kilometre charges beyond a distance of 10 kilometres in the GPS category are:

Rs56 for 1,000-gallon tanker

Rs64 for 2,000-gallon tanker

Rs72 for 3,000-gallon tanker

Rs136 for 5,000-gallon tanker

Per kilometre charges in commercial category are:

Rs61 for 1,000-gallon tanker

Rs69 for 2,000-gallon tanker

Rs78 for 3,000-gallon tanker

Rs148 for 5,000-gallon tanker

Superintendent Engineer Naimatullah Maher, who is the KWSB water hydrant cell chief, says the rates have been increased on the recommendation of the evaluation committee.

The new rates have already been implemented after the auction of KWSB hydrants, according to Maher. The hydrants are auctioned every two years.

The three-member evaluation committee comprised senior KWSB officers Manzoor Khatri, Sardar Shah and Munir Bhatti.

Shah told SAMAA Digital that the rates were increased after four years. He explained how the committee revised the rates.

“We increased the rates in comparison to the increase in water tariff and diesel price over the last four years,” Shah said.

The water tariff rose by 36% while the price of diesel has been fluctuating since 2016, he added.