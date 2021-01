The government has agreed to provide K-Electric an additional 400 megawatts of electricity for the next summer.

The K-Electric will be provided 1,200MW of electricity instead of 800MW from April, an official at the Power Division told SAMAA TV.

The Power Division aims to add at least 1,000MW of electricity in the national grid in the next two years, according to officials.

They clarified that the government had not made any decision to take over KE.