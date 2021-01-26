Tuesday, January 26, 2021  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi man, wife injured while resisting mugging attempt: police

The incident occurred near Lucky One shopping mall

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
A man and his wife were shot for resisting a mugging attempt on Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road, the police said Tuesday. The man received a bullet wound to his leg while his wife was shot in the hand, according to police. The incident took place near Lucky One shopping mall. The couple was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed hospital. Street crimes have drastically increased in Karachi in the recent months. On Monday, unidentified robbers shot a man in front of his daughter in Karachi's Korangi area. CCTV footage showed two robbers stopping the man, who was riding a bike with his daughter. One of the robbers shot the man in the leg when he tried to escape them. The incident took place in Korangi's Allahwala Town. The police have obtained the footage and are trying to identify the robbers.
Karachi Police

A man and his wife were shot for resisting a mugging attempt on Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road, the police said Tuesday.

The man received a bullet wound to his leg while his wife was shot in the hand, according to police.

The incident took place near Lucky One shopping mall. The couple was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed hospital.

Street crimes have drastically increased in Karachi in the recent months.

On Monday, unidentified robbers shot a man in front of his daughter in Karachi’s Korangi area.

CCTV footage showed two robbers stopping the man, who was riding a bike with his daughter.

One of the robbers shot the man in the leg when he tried to escape them. The incident took place in Korangi’s Allahwala Town.

The police have obtained the footage and are trying to identify the robbers.

 
