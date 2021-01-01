Friday, January 1, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Karachi man kills daughter for marrying of her own will

The suspect himself called the police and surrendered to them

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi man kills daughter for marrying of her own will

A man killed his 19-year-old daughter in Karachi for marrying of her own free will, the police said Friday.

The suspect, Sher Mohammad, strangled her daughter after bringing her home in Pir Nooruddin Goth in Manghopir.

The deceased married a man of her own free will eight months ago.

“We had grown tired of searching for her over the past eight months,” her mother told SAMAA TV. “[I] do not know who tipped him off and he brought her home.”

The suspect called the police after the murder and surrendered to them.

The police said if the family didn’t file a complaint then a murder case would be registered with the state as the complainant.

