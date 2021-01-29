Karachi man arrested for assaulting his wife: police

The Karachi police arrested on Friday a man for assaulting his wife in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, they said.

The CCTV footage showed the man, Afzal, beating his wife outside their flat. He was seen punching and kicking the woman on the stairs.

A case has been registered against him in the Mobina Town police station.

The woman, who is a doctor by profession, married Afzal in 2006, according to the FIR.

But she recently moved a court for separation from her husband and custody of their children.