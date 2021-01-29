Friday, January 29, 2021  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi man arrested for assaulting his wife: police

He was caught on the CCTV camera

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi man arrested for assaulting his wife: police

Photo: File

Listen
The Karachi police arrested on Friday a man for assaulting his wife in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, they said. The CCTV footage showed the man, Afzal, beating his wife outside their flat. He was seen punching and kicking the woman on the stairs. A case has been registered against him in the Mobina Town police station. The woman, who is a doctor by profession, married Afzal in 2006, according to the FIR. But she recently moved a court for separation from her husband and custody of their children.
Karachi

The Karachi police arrested on Friday a man for assaulting his wife in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, they said.

The CCTV footage showed the man, Afzal, beating his wife outside their flat. He was seen punching and kicking the woman on the stairs.

A case has been registered against him in the Mobina Town police station.

The woman, who is a doctor by profession, married Afzal in 2006, according to the FIR.

But she recently moved a court for separation from her husband and custody of their children.

 
Karachi, Pakistan, violence against women
 

