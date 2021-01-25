Monday, January 25, 2021  | 10 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

JUI-F march got Sharif released from prison: former party leader

Says opposition parties won' resign from assemblies

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
JUI-F march got Sharif released from prison: former party leader
Listen
Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, one of the four JUI-F leaders who were expelled from the party in December 2020, has said that ex-premier Nawaz Sharif was released from the prison because of the 2019 Azadi March. “Had we not done Azadi March, Nawaz Sharif would still be languishing in jail,” the former JUI-F leader told reporters in Quetta Monday. Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s JUI-F had staged a sit-in in October 2019 against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. The sit-in could not, however, achieve its goals and PM Khan is still the country’s prime minister. Sharif’s release from jail wasn’t one of the party’s demands but it did pressure the government to give the opposition parties some space to breathe. Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, the former JUI-F leader, was expelled from the party because he deviated from the party’s policy, a JUI-F spokesperson had said in December. The differences between the JUI-F leaders emerged after Sherani and Ahmed criticized Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s decision to become a part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement. Ahmed still believes the PDM will fail to achieve its targets. He told reporters in Quetta that he had predicted in the past that the opposition parties will not resign from the assemblies and he has been proven right. Related: Maulana Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed expelled from JUI-F He also took a dig at Maulana Fazl during his press conference. He said that the cleric has been holding protests across the country for free and fair elections but he isn’t in favour of holding fair elections within his own party.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Nawaz Sharif Pakistan

Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, one of the four JUI-F leaders who were expelled from the party in December 2020, has said that ex-premier Nawaz Sharif was released from the prison because of the 2019 Azadi March.

“Had we not done Azadi March, Nawaz Sharif would still be languishing in jail,” the former JUI-F leader told reporters in Quetta Monday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s JUI-F had staged a sit-in in October 2019 against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. The sit-in could not, however, achieve its goals and PM Khan is still the country’s prime minister.

Sharif’s release from jail wasn’t one of the party’s demands but it did pressure the government to give the opposition parties some space to breathe.

Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals

Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, the former JUI-F leader, was expelled from the party because he deviated from the party’s policy, a JUI-F spokesperson had said in December.

The differences between the JUI-F leaders emerged after Sherani and Ahmed criticized Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s decision to become a part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Ahmed still believes the PDM will fail to achieve its targets. He told reporters in Quetta that he had predicted in the past that the opposition parties will not resign from the assemblies and he has been proven right.

Related: Maulana Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed expelled from JUI-F

He also took a dig at Maulana Fazl during his press conference. He said that the cleric has been holding protests across the country for free and fair elections but he isn’t in favour of holding fair elections within his own party.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Sherani, JUI-F, Nawaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Rawalpindi man hit by train while 'filming TikTok'
Rawalpindi man hit by train while ‘filming TikTok’
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Traffic plan for JUI-F's anti-Israel march in Karachi
Traffic plan for JUI-F’s anti-Israel march in Karachi
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.