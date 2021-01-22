Friday, January 22, 2021  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Indian fire injures 18-year-old girl in Kashmir: ISPR

Says Indian troops targeted civilian population

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
An eighteen-year-old girl was injured after Indian border forces resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control on Friday, the Pakistani military said.

Indian forces targeted civilian population in Chirikot sector, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The injured girl was identified as Ansa Siddique. Indian troops targeted the civilian population with mortar shells.

On January 14, a Pakistan soldier was martyred after Indian forces violated the ceasefire in Dewa sector.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, a resident of Gujar Khan. He was laid to rest in his native village.

 
