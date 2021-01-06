India is funding Daesh attacks in Pakistan, says PM’s representative

PM’s special representative on religious harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has blamed India for the killing of 10 Hazara coal miners in Balochistan’s Machh area last week.

“You [must] remember that the DG ISPR and the foreign minister held a press conference a few days ago and they clearly told us that how India is making an alliance of global terrorist organizations in Afghanistan,” Ashrafi told reporters in Islamabad.

The alliance’s objective is to fan hatred and sectarian violence in Pakistan, he said. “What happened with our Hazara community is part [of the same plan].”

On January 3, at least 10 coal miners were executed by unidentified men in their sleeping room in the Machh coal field area. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State’s Wilayah Pakistan arm.

The militant group released a graphic image that showed two armed men standing next to the bodies of the coal miners. The black ISIS flag could also be seen in the picture.

Hazara protesters have been staging a sit-in at a highway near Quetta for the last four days and they have refused to bury their dead. The protesters say they won’t bury the victims until Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Quetta and meets families of the slain coal miners.

In a tweet Tuesday, PM Khan urged the families to bury their loved ones “so their souls find peace”. He assured them he will come to Quetta soon to personally condole with the families.

The premier too blamed Pakistan’s “neighbour” for instigating sectarian terrorism in the country.

Ashrafi told reporters that PM Khan has clearly stated that the terrorists will be brought to justice. He urged the world leaders to take action against India for orchestrating killings of the Pakistani people.

Infographic: Hazaras under attack in Balochistan

“Who is this ISIS? What is this Daesh? Who is behind it? Does the world not know that for the past few years, India is funding the ISIS or Daesh, it is in front of the whole world,” Ashrafi said.

He lauded the country’s national security institutions for their commitment to protect the citizens.

“Had Pakistan’s national security institutions and Pakistan’s army not been committed, our state would have been like Libya, Iraq and Syria,” the PM’s representative said.