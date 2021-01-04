Monday, January 4, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

IJT demands Islamabad IIU rector resign for ‘provoking ethnic clashes’

Dr Masoom Yasinzai says IJT’s trying to monopolize student politics

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
IJT demands Islamabad IIU rector resign for ‘provoking ethnic clashes’

Islamabad’s International Islamic University. Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba accused on Monday the rector of Islamabad’s International Islamic University of provoking ethnic clashes on the campus. They demanded Dr Masoom Yasinzai step down from the rector’s post.

In Dec 2019, IIU student Syed Tufail was killed in a clash between the IJT and the Saraiki Students Federation.

The IIU board of governors had constituted a seven-member fact-finding committee. The committee presented its findings to the board last month, according to Dr Yasinzai. The governors approved the report and the committee’s recommendations would be implemented in a phase-wise manner, he said.

But IJT activists took to Twitter this evening and demanded the rector step down. The used the hashtag #RectorIIUIMustResign on the micro-blogging website.

IJT members say they pursued justice for late Tufail for over a year but didn’t succeed. They accuse Dr Yasinzai of creating differences among students along ethnic lines.

IJT activists claimed that the rector has also been paying tuition fees of the students who are accused of killing Tufail.

They said they were informed that the report of the fact-finding committee contained evidence of the rector’s involvement in the events that led to Tufail’s killing and other instances of ethnic clashes.

Dr Yasinzai denied the accusations, saying that maintaining a safe environment within the university is the administration’s top priority.

He explained the IIU like other universities keeps reserved seats for students from underprivileged areas, including the Saraiki students.

The IJT is attempting to monopolize student politics at the IIU and targets these students for joining other student groups, Dr Yasinzai added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
IJT Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Islamabad, IJT, IIU, International Islamic University Islamabad, IIUI, Dr Masoom Yasinzai, clashes, ethnic clashes, IJT, Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba, Saraiki Students Federation, rector
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.