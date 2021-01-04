IJT demands Islamabad IIU rector resign for ‘provoking ethnic clashes’

The Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba accused on Monday the rector of Islamabad’s International Islamic University of provoking ethnic clashes on the campus. They demanded Dr Masoom Yasinzai step down from the rector’s post.

In Dec 2019, IIU student Syed Tufail was killed in a clash between the IJT and the Saraiki Students Federation.

The IIU board of governors had constituted a seven-member fact-finding committee. The committee presented its findings to the board last month, according to Dr Yasinzai. The governors approved the report and the committee’s recommendations would be implemented in a phase-wise manner, he said.

But IJT activists took to Twitter this evening and demanded the rector step down. The used the hashtag #RectorIIUIMustResign on the micro-blogging website.

IJT members say they pursued justice for late Tufail for over a year but didn’t succeed. They accuse Dr Yasinzai of creating differences among students along ethnic lines.

IJT activists claimed that the rector has also been paying tuition fees of the students who are accused of killing Tufail.

They said they were informed that the report of the fact-finding committee contained evidence of the rector’s involvement in the events that led to Tufail’s killing and other instances of ethnic clashes.

An investigative committee formed by IIUI to determine the facilitators of Tufail murder has completed its probe, but the findings are being concealed. Sources point the fingers towards Rector Masoom Yousafzai. IJT demand strict action against the rector.#RectorIIUIMustResign — Islami Jamiat -e- Talaba (@JamiatPK) January 4, 2021

Dr Yasinzai denied the accusations, saying that maintaining a safe environment within the university is the administration’s top priority.

He explained the IIU like other universities keeps reserved seats for students from underprivileged areas, including the Saraiki students.

The IJT is attempting to monopolize student politics at the IIU and targets these students for joining other student groups, Dr Yasinzai added.