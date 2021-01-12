Former hockey hero Islahuddin robbed by armed men in Karachi

Unidentified men robbed former Olympian Islahuddin in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area on Tuesday, the police said.

The former hockey hero told SAMAA TV that he was outside a mosque when three armed men came to him and took him hostage at gunpoint in his own car.

They kept driving the car into the streets and made Islahuddin sit in the backseat. The suspects took his cellphone and cash before leaving him and his car near Safoora Chowrangi.

The police said they were checking CCTV footage of the area to identify the criminals.