Wednesday, January 20, 2021  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Foreign funding case: ECP scrutiny committee walks out of session

Petition Akbar S Babar expressed his lack of confidence

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

A scrutiny committee investigating the foreign funding case against the ruling PTI walked out of the session on Wednesday following objections by the petitioner.

The petitioner, Akbar S Babar, said this was not the first time that the committee walked out of the session.

"We gave it in writing that you are not investigating transparently," Babar told reporters. "We again raised the objection on August 13, 2020."

The committee was formed by the Election Commission of Pakistan to investigate the foreign funding allegations against the PTI.

PTI's counsel Shah Khawar said they answered all of the committee's questions. Babar expressed a lack of confidence in the scrutiny committee during the session, he said.

Khawar said the scrutiny committee had left nothing incomplete and submitted its recommendations to the ECP. But the ECP told the committee that its report missed a few aspects, he added.

The PTI counsel was unaware of the aspects that were missed by the committee.

