Tuesday, January 5, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Five miners killed in Machh belonged to the same family

Ten Hazara men were killed in the attack late Saturday

Posted: Jan 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Five miners killed in Machh belonged to the same family

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Hazara coal miners who were killed in Machh, Balochistan last week included five members of the same family.

Ten labourers from the Hazara ethnic minority were killed and three injured at a coal mine in Machh late Saturday, the police said.

The deceased included Muhammad Sadiq, his nephew Ahmed Shah, and cousins Muhammad Anwar, Sher Muhammad and Hassan Jan.

Sadiq’s family now has only one man left, his father Yaqub Ali.

Sadiq, who was the sole bread winner, has left behind his wife, two daughters, six sisters and his elderly parents.

His family is distraught. “There is no man (physically capable) left to bury them,” Sadiq’s sister said.

Infographic: Hazaras under attack in Balochistan

“My father went to work on Friday and a week later we received a call informing us that he has been martyred,” Sadiq’s eldest daughter said.

“He wanted to educate me and see me become a doctor, but now he is gone.”

Thousands of Hazaras have been protesting in freezing temperatures on the western bypass near Quetta alongside the bodies of the miners killed in Machh.

The protesters have refused to bury the miners till the attackers are arrested. Prime Minister Imran Khan should meet us and personally assure us that security will be provided to us, a protester said.

“We have lost many of our loved ones in bombings and targeted attacks,” said Hameeda Fida, a protester. “We have picked up bodies of our loved ones for far too long but this case is the worst because of the government’s negligence.”

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed visited the protesters Monday night on the instructions of the premier.

The minister announced that Rs2.5 million would be given to the families of the victims. The negotiations remained unsuccessful as the Hazaras refused to end their protest.

The protest entered its third day on Tuesday.

HOME  
 
 
