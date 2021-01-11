FIA’s Cybercrime Wing busted three child pornography gangs in 2020

The Federal Investigation Agency’s Cybercrime Wing busted at least three gangs involved in child pornography in Pakistan in 2020, the agency said Monday.

The FIA arrested 26 people for exploiting children after registering 24 FIRs across the country in 2020.

The agency lodged at least 94,227 complaints relating to financial fraud, harassment, stalking and unauthorized access.

A complaint management unit was established at each reporting centre. “This unit collectively disposed off more than 100,000 complaints,” the FIA statement said.

In 2020, the agency said, the Cybercrime Wing strengthened its cooperation with the Interpol, National Crime Bureau, Facebook and WhatsApp. The exchange of information saw considerable improvement, according to the FIA.

At least 22 people involved in the BISP fraud were arrested and Rs4 million were recovered from them.

“The Cybercrime Wing is ready and alert to protect the cyber space of Pakistan against all financial, social and political breaches,” the statement added.