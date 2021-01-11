Fazl’s Rawalpindi march statement his personal opinion, says Kaira

'Not necessary to accept whatever is said at PDM rallies

No debate was held on this in the Pakistan Democratic Movement [meetings], Kaira told SAMAA TV.

"If I say something from PDM's platform, Mian Nawaz Sharif sahib does, then it is their individual [opinion]," he said.

The PPP leader said the PDM statement with all the signatories conveys the alliance's position.

"It doesn't happen that whatever words are uttered by a person there will be owned by everyone," he said.

Kaira said the things agreed upon by the alliance are documented.

"No they should not be," he replied, when asked if anti-army statements should be part of speeches at rallies.

Kaira's statement came hours after the Pakistani military spokesman said the army would offer PDM protesters tea, snacks and look after them if they arrived in Rawalpindi.

“I see no reason for them to come to Pindi, but if they want to come then we will look after them,” ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar said at a press conference.