Father of underage Multan driver surrenders to police, SUV confiscated

The father of a seven-year-old Multan boy, who was seen driving a Land Cruiser SUV in a viral video, has surrendered to the police, a police official said.

The video of the child went viral on social media Monday. Officials had formed two teams to locate the child and his parents.

The father and his son, who live on the city’s Bosan Road, came to a police station on Thursday.

The boy drove the SUV out of his home without informing his parents, a police official told SAMAA TV.

The vehicle was confiscated and the father was booked under the Motor Vehicles Ordinance, he added.

The man and his son were allowed to go home after submitting surety bonds.